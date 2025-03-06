Keller Group (LON:KLR) Releases Earnings Results

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Keller Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 4.20%.

Keller Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KLR traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,368 ($17.63). 305,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,005. The company has a market capitalization of £996.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. Keller Group has a 52 week low of GBX 966 ($12.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,704 ($21.96). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,369 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,510.09.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

