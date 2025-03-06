Keybank National Association OH Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,429,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,843.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $586.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

