Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,192 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $397.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.21 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.