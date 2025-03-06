Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

KEYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity

KEYS opened at $156.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.49 and a 200-day moving average of $161.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,984.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 78,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,745,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.