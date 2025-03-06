Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 215.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,348,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $141.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $149.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

