Kingston Resources Limited (ASX:KSN) Insider Andrew Corbett Buys 407,976 Shares

Kingston Resources Limited (ASX:KSN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Corbett bought 407,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,190.22 ($19,107.74).
Kingston Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 1.63.
Kingston Resources Company Profile
