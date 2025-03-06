Kingston Resources Limited (ASX:KSN) Insider Andrew Corbett Buys 407,976 Shares

Kingston Resources Limited (ASX:KSN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Corbett bought 407,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,190.22 ($19,107.74).

Kingston Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Kingston Resources Company Profile

Kingston Resources Limited engages in the exploration, production, and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's flagship project includes the Misima Gold project located in the Papua New Guinea. It also has interests in the Mineral Hill gold and copper mine located in Cobar, New South Wales.

