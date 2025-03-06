Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Holdings Boosted by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.886 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently -89.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.