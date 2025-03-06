KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.99%.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KVH Industries stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. 38,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,518. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $106.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

