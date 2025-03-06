KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.99%.
KVH Industries Stock Performance
Shares of KVH Industries stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. 38,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,518. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $106.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26.
KVH Industries Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KVH Industries
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.