Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $100.48 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.44 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

