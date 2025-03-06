Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $9,967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

