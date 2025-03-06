Luceco (LON:LUCE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.13 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.77). Luceco shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.79), with a volume of 105,830 shares.

Luceco Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £217.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

