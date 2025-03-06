McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Up 14.4% – What’s Next?

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 83,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 93,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

McCoy Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of C$75.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.71.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCoy Global

In related news, Director Katherine Lynne Demuth bought 12,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.24 per share, with a total value of C$28,600.99. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. It is engaged in the design, production and distribution of capital equipment to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and to support capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services such as technical support, consumables and replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.