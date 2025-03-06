Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $133.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.22 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.77 and its 200-day moving average is $155.90.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

