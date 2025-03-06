Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 642 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,408.36. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,051.46. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.