Mersana Therapeutics’ (MRSN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. Equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,078,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,431,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 384,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,725,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,339 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,768,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
