Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 226 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 101.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.40. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $5,787,296.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,160,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,868,356. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,026 shares of company stock worth $19,200,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

