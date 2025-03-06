Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 600 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 578.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southern Copper

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.