Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1553 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

