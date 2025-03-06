Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 4,584 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,029,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.