Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Takes $1.44 Million Position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,948,000. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,476,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 9,695.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:CGCV opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

