Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Takes $1.44 Million Position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,948,000. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,476,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 9,695.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000.
Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:CGCV opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $28.28.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.