Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Takes $279,000 Position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGHM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 3,897.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGHM opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

