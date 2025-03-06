Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,452,859 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

