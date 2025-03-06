Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 191 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in Shopify by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Shopify by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Shopify by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 64,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $4,589,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.