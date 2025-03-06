MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $335.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.74.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $61.71 on Thursday, reaching $202.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,253,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,389. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $200.04 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,706.91. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total transaction of $811,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,109,006 shares in the company, valued at $300,130,293.78. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock valued at $13,337,753. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. NCP Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 621.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

