Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Morguard Corporation Acquires 8,100 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,550.00.
Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 28th, Morguard Corporation purchased 5,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,250.00.
- On Monday, February 24th, Morguard Corporation bought 14,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,300.00.
- On Thursday, February 20th, Morguard Corporation acquired 8,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.
- On Friday, January 31st, Morguard Corporation acquired 19,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$106,005.00.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Morguard Corporation acquired 8,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Morguard Corporation purchased 7,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,148.08.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Morguard Corporation bought 1,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Morguard Corporation acquired 6,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$35,750.00.
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Morguard Corporation acquired 14,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Morguard Corporation purchased 21,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,029.04.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance
Shares of MRT.UN stock opened at C$5.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$355.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52-week low of C$5.25 and a 52-week high of C$5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
