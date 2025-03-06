M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,685 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,082 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,347,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,430,000 after acquiring an additional 776,408 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,751,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,957,000 after acquiring an additional 460,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,744,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.