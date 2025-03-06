Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 20.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.81. Approximately 884,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,242,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NDA

Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$229.82 million, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.