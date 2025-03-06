Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 20.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.81. Approximately 884,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,242,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NDA
Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance
Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Digital Assets
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Now Might Be the Best Time to Buy Target Stock
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Why TJX Companies Belongs in Every Dividend Growth Portfolio
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Intel Foundry’s Moment of Truth: Will 18A Deliver?
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.