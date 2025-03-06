New South Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 176,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 272.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 136,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 275.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 170,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $471.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.45. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.07 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 83.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCSI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

