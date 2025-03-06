New South Capital Management Inc. Has $27.17 Million Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the quarter. Kforce accounts for 1.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $27,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $4,951,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kforce by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Kforce Stock Performance

Kforce stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.21%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

