New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,946 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the period. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $45,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

HHH opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $983.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

