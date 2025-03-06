Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 191.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Newmont Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,408.36. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

