NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 442.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,685.68. This trade represents a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,100 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.