Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,165,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 296.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

BATS:NULV opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.94. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.