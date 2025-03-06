One Capital Management LLC Has $31.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 621,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $31,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

