Opulen Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Opulen Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 106,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,330,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 603,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 68,442 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

