Opulen Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000.
SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.27. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81.
About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF
The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.
