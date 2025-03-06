Opulen Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 28,569 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.1% of Opulen Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 258,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 54,210 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

