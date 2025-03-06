Opulen Financial Group LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

