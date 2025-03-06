Opulen Financial Group LLC Takes $537,000 Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,370,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $186.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.44 and a 200-day moving average of $187.13. The company has a market cap of $416.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.03. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a one year low of $165.96 and a one year high of $195.93.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

