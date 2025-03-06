Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,595,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 702,592 shares.The stock last traded at $17.87 and had previously closed at $17.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTVE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at $53,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,051 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,120,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,476,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Get Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.