Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 848,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

In other news, Director Frank Karbe purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $99,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,010. The trade was a 28.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $125,928.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,464.35. This represents a 5.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock worth $240,551. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHAT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

