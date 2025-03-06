Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41, Zacks reports.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 848,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $19.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Frank Karbe purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $99,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,010. The trade was a 28.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $125,928.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,464.35. This represents a 5.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock worth $240,551. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
