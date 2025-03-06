Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,697 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 86,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 204,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

