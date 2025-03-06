Piper Sandler Lowers Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $3.50

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGHT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $4.60 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.30% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 24,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $72,471.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,676,331 shares in the company, valued at $16,574,886.52. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,014 shares of company stock valued at $197,295. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sight Sciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sight Sciences by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

