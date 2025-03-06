Plato Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Medpace by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $328.56 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.15.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.44.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

