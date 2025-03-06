Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $78.32 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. Polymesh has a total market cap of $78.32 million and $3.56 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,139,661,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,139,355,281.61634 with 935,491,821.34076 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.15539174 USD and is up 8.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $3,993,819.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

