Promus Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.00%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

