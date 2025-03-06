Promus Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Roper Technologies makes up 0.5% of Promus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,162,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after acquiring an additional 345,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,959,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

ROP stock opened at $593.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $549.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

