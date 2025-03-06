Promus Capital LLC Invests $72,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

Chevron stock opened at $150.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.