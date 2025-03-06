QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $527,053,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $542,688,000 after buying an additional 3,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,600,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,061,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,777,289,000 after purchasing an additional 870,814 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $158.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.29. The company has a market cap of $175.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,239,273.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,600.27. The trade was a 31.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,045 shares of company stock worth $7,752,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

