Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,707,166 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,707,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,910,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.8 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $90.81 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $407.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.